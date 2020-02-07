Conde Cavaliers kick off Mobile’s Mardi Gras season Friday night

Mardi Gras

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Conde Cavaliers will kick off Mobile’s Mardi Gras season when they roll through the streets of downtown Friday night. The parade rolls at 6:30 p.m. on Route A.

Before the Condes roll Friday, they will make a special stop at Augusta Evans School. The Conde Cavaliers hold a parade at the school every year to bring the Mardi Gras spirit to the special needs students who go to school there.

If you can’t make it downtown for the parade Friday night, you can watch a live stream on wkrg.com.

