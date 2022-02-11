MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Conde Cavaliers are kicking off Mardi Gras season by bringing the parades to several retirement homes and schools.

The Cavaliers started the Mardi Gras festivities early this morning by parading inside 5 retirement homes and specialty schools in Mobile. People who won’t be able to come out to the parades are not missing out on the Mardi Gras festivities.

Bringing the Mardi Gras spirit to others is what most Cavaliers look forward to each year.

One of Conde Revelers was excited to give back to the Mobile community.

“These guys give up half of their day to do this and a lot of them would rather do this than get on the floats,” said the reveler. “But the end of this were fired up and the people downtown tonight they better get ready is all I gotta say.”

The Conde Cavaliers will roll through the streets of downtown Mobile starting at 6:30 p.m. You can watch the Conde Cavaliers Parade and Mardi Gras parades around the Gulf Coast LIVE on our Mardi Gras 2022 Watch Live page. You can also download our WKRG News 5 news app to get push alerts when parade coverage starts.