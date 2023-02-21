Viewer discretion is advised as the Comic Cowboys’ satirical signs may be offensive to some viewers.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Comic Cowboys brought the jokes to Mardi Gras in Mobile again this year, with signs lampooning everything from local politics to international relations.

The Cowboys rolled down Route A at 1:30 p.m. The much-anticipated parade is known for satirical signs. We’ve included photos of some of those below. You can also watch the video from the parade above.

