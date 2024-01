SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Saraland is getting into the Mardi Gras spirit with its first event of the season — the lighting of the Mardi Gras tree.

The tree lighting is set for Monday at 6:30 p.m. The Krewe of Sparta parade is scheduled for Feb. 10 along with the ball.

WKRG News 5 will be live-streaming the tree lighting and the parade.