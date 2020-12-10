City of Mobile says Mardi Gras tree will still go up next year

Mardi Gras

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile said the Mardi Gras tree in Mardi Gras Park is still going up, despite the uncertainty of Mardi Gras parades and balls happening next year.

Last week, Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced the city would be suspending issuing parade permits for next year’s Carnival season until further notice. More than a dozen societies have already canceled their parades and balls.

On Wednesday, Gov. Kay Ivey extended the Safer at Home order and mask mandate to mid-January, one week before Mardi Gras parades are scheduled in Downtown Mobile.

“I have no plans to close Mardi Gras,” Governor Ivey said during a news conference Wednesday. She had been asked about restrictions on gatherings as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the state.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Route A

Route B

Route C

Route D

Route E

Route F

Trending Stories