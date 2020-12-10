City of Mobile says Mardi Gras tree will still go up next year

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile said the Mardi Gras tree in Mardi Gras Park is still going up, despite the uncertainty of Mardi Gras parades and balls happening next year.

Last week, Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced the city would be suspending issuing parade permits for next year’s Carnival season until further notice. More than a dozen societies have already canceled their parades and balls.

On Wednesday, Gov. Kay Ivey extended the Safer at Home order and mask mandate to mid-January, one week before Mardi Gras parades are scheduled in Downtown Mobile.

“I have no plans to close Mardi Gras,” Governor Ivey said during a news conference Wednesday. She had been asked about restrictions on gatherings as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the state.

