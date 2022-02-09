MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Morning Meteorologist John Nodar with WKRG News 5 is really into the Mardi Gras spirit. So much so, that he has his own float!

The Mobile Mystics created a giant John Nodar sculpture to roll in this year’s parade on Feb. 19.

“I would say his head is roughly 7 foot,” said a Mobile Mystics member who asked to remain anonymous. “It’s just the fact that we put the weatherman on the front there.”

The Mobile Mystics society has been around since 1993. A rider that joined nine years ago says the Nodar float is something new.

“I mean that’s what we all watch and he was the first one that came to mind whenever we decided to put a float together,” said a mystic rider.

The Nodar float will sit fourth from the end on Feb. 19 when the Mobile Mystics roll at 2:00 p.m. The rider said the Nodar float completes this year’s theme.

“OK, well our theme this year is party like there’s no tomorrow and our float’s theme is melting in Mobile. So we needed the weatherman to I guess show that you know,” said a mystic rider.