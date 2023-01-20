MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A newly re-designed stretch of Broad Street is ready for the good times to roll, and this Mardi Gras, some upgrades look to make parades more accessible.

City of Mobile Director of Programs and Project Management Jennifer Greene said, “We’re standing on the roundabout and that’s a big part of the project.”

From the roundabout that slows down traffic to a grassy space giving people more room to stand for parades, the revitalization is both a utility and streetscape project made to create more accessibility.

Greene said, “It’s all designed for pedestrians to know how to use it. You’re going to see crosswalks, so there’s thermal crosswalks on, so the red color on the sidewalk shows people where they can cross safely. You’re also going to see that asphalt bike lane, and the separated multi-use path that’s concrete, so we’ll be able to have a lot of people easily walking up and down this area for parades.”

The sidewalks and crosswalks are all A-D-A compatible, and when the sun goes down, the City’s new L-E-D lights come on.

According to the City, the new lamps cut down on light pollution, but they still provide plenty of light for anyone driving, biking or walking.

The work isn’t changing any parade routes for the carnival season.

Greene said, “People will see construction workers during the day working on completing a few things here and there.”

But nothing that’ll stop the good times from rolling! Up next, the city is moving on to work on the stretch along MLK.