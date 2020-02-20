Behind the ‘seams’ with one of Mobile’s top Mardi Gras designers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In just a few days, Mardi Gras royalty will take over the Port City, and everyone will see the exquisite work of one of the royal designers. She has designed the royal regalia for decades.

Patricia Halsell Richardson, “Ms. Pat,” has transformed the basement of her Mobile home into a workshop. This year, she and her team members are designing nearly 30 trains and gowns for Mardi Gras royalty. News 5 was there as she was putting the finishing touches on the Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association’s King and Queen’s robes.

Ms. Pat says the most satisfying part of her job is seeing her work during the Royal Coronation.

“The end when I see them walking down the runway at that Coronation. When they are stepping out and the audience is clapping. That is where it all comes together for me,” Miss Pat said.

Ms. Pat also tells us she is most productive in the middle of the night. She often gets up in the wee hours and makes a lot of progress.

At seventy years old, Ms. Pat says the plans to slow down after this Mardi Gras, but anyone who knows her, doesn’t believe she will. She is too “in demand.”

“I am a queen every year. I am a king every year. I do this for fun and therapy more than anything else,” Ms. Pat said.

