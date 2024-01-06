BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. Here we’re keeping track of Mardi Gras 2024 parade schedules and events in Baldwin County.

Fat Tuesday is Feb. 13, 2024, but Mardi Gras parades roll well ahead of the holiday. Here is the Baldwin County schedule according to Fairhope Mardi Gras and other trusted local sources. WKRG will continue to update this story with changes and additions.

Daphne

Apollo’s Mystic Ladies

Friday, Feb. 2 | 6:45 p.m.

Shadow Barrons

Saturday, Feb. 10 | 6:45 p.m.

Loyal Order of the Firetruck

Sunday, Feb. 11 | 2:29 p.m.

Fairhope

Knights of Ecor Rouge

Saturday, Feb. 3 | 6:45 p.m.

Maids of Jubilee

Friday, Feb. 9 | 6:45 p.m.

Krewe of Mullet Mates

Saturday, Feb. 10 | 2 p.m.

Order of Mystic Magnolias

Monday, Feb. 12 | 6:45 p.m.

Foley

Krewe de Kaoz

Saturday, Feb. 11 | 11 a.m.

Elberta

Elberta Mardi Gras Parade

Saturday, Jan. 27 | 2 p.m.

Orange Beach

Mystics of Pleasure

Saturday, Feb. 10 | 6 p.m.

Orange Beach Mardi Gras Parade

Tuesday, Feb. 13 | 2 p.m.

Fort Morgan

Fort Morgan Mardi Gras Parade

Sunday, Feb. 11 | 1 p.m.

Gulf Shores

Gulf Shores Mardi Gras Parade

Tuesday, Feb. 13 | 10 a.m.

This is the current parade schedule from local Mardi Gras organizations in Baldwin County. We will update this schedule should dates or times change, and as we learn about more events.

