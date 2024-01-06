BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. Here we’re keeping track of Mardi Gras 2024 parade schedules and events in Baldwin County.
Fat Tuesday is Feb. 13, 2024, but Mardi Gras parades roll well ahead of the holiday. Here is the Baldwin County schedule according to Fairhope Mardi Gras and other trusted local sources. WKRG will continue to update this story with changes and additions.
Daphne
Apollo’s Mystic Ladies
Friday, Feb. 2 | 6:45 p.m.
Shadow Barrons
Saturday, Feb. 10 | 6:45 p.m.
Loyal Order of the Firetruck
Sunday, Feb. 11 | 2:29 p.m.
Fairhope
Knights of Ecor Rouge
Saturday, Feb. 3 | 6:45 p.m.
Maids of Jubilee
Friday, Feb. 9 | 6:45 p.m.
Krewe of Mullet Mates
Saturday, Feb. 10 | 2 p.m.
Order of Mystic Magnolias
Monday, Feb. 12 | 6:45 p.m.
Foley
Krewe de Kaoz
Saturday, Feb. 11 | 11 a.m.
Elberta
Elberta Mardi Gras Parade
Saturday, Jan. 27 | 2 p.m.
Orange Beach
Mystics of Pleasure
Saturday, Feb. 10 | 6 p.m.
Orange Beach Mardi Gras Parade
Tuesday, Feb. 13 | 2 p.m.
Fort Morgan
Fort Morgan Mardi Gras Parade
Sunday, Feb. 11 | 1 p.m.
Gulf Shores
Gulf Shores Mardi Gras Parade
Tuesday, Feb. 13 | 10 a.m.
This is the current parade schedule from local Mardi Gras organizations in Baldwin County. We will update this schedule should dates or times change, and as we learn about more events.
