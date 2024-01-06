BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Multiple cities in Baldwin County will be having Mardi Gras parades during the 2024 carnival season.

The Mobile Mask has compiled a list of parade routes for those parades in Baldwin County.

Daphne

  • Begins at Daphne Civic Center
  • Main Street to College Avenue
  • College Avenue to 6th Street
  • 6th Street to Belrose Avenue
  • Belrose Avenue to Main Street
  • Ends at Daphne Civic Center

Fairhope

  • Begins at Fairhope Civic Center
  • Section Street to Fels Avenue
  • Fels Avenue to Church Street
  • Church Street to Fairhope Avenue
  • Fairhope Avenue to Bancroft Street
  • Bancroft Street to Magnolia Avenue
  • Magnolia Avenue to Church Street
  • Church Street to Fels Avenue
  • Fels Avenue to Section Street
  • Ends at Fairhope Civic Center

Orange Beach

Mystics of Pleasure

  • Begins at Wintzell’s Oyster House
  • Straight down Perdido Beach Boulevard
  • Ends at Perdido Pass Bridge

Orange Beach Mardi Gras Parade

  • Begins at Wintzell’s Oyster House
  • Straight down Perdido Beach Boulevard
  • Ends at Orange Beach Boulevard

Gulf Shores

  • Begins at Gulf Shores Parkway and E. Beach Boulevard
  • Straight down E. Beach Boulevard
  • Ends at The Lodge at Gulf State Park

Foley

  • Begins at Foley Park
  • Alston Street to Laurel Avenue
  • Laurel Avenue to Oak Street
  • Oak Street to W. Roosevelt Avenue
  • Ends at Foley Park

Mullet Point

  • Begins at Mullet Point Park
  • Straight down County Road 1
  • Ends at County Road 27

Fort Morgan

  • Begins at Triple Tail Lane and Ponce de Leon Court
  • Straight down Ponce de Leon Court
  • Ends at Bernard Court East