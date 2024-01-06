BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Multiple cities in Baldwin County will be having Mardi Gras parades during the 2024 carnival season.

The Mobile Mask has compiled a list of parade routes for those parades in Baldwin County.

Daphne

Begins at Daphne Civic Center

Main Street to College Avenue

College Avenue to 6th Street

6th Street to Belrose Avenue

Belrose Avenue to Main Street

Ends at Daphne Civic Center

Fairhope

Begins at Fairhope Civic Center

Section Street to Fels Avenue

Fels Avenue to Church Street

Church Street to Fairhope Avenue

Fairhope Avenue to Bancroft Street

Bancroft Street to Magnolia Avenue

Magnolia Avenue to Church Street

Church Street to Fels Avenue

Fels Avenue to Section Street

Ends at Fairhope Civic Center

Orange Beach

Mystics of Pleasure

Begins at Wintzell’s Oyster House

Straight down Perdido Beach Boulevard

Ends at Perdido Pass Bridge

Orange Beach Mardi Gras Parade

Begins at Wintzell’s Oyster House

Straight down Perdido Beach Boulevard

Ends at Orange Beach Boulevard

Gulf Shores

Begins at Gulf Shores Parkway and E. Beach Boulevard

Straight down E. Beach Boulevard

Ends at The Lodge at Gulf State Park

Foley

Begins at Foley Park

Alston Street to Laurel Avenue

Laurel Avenue to Oak Street

Oak Street to W. Roosevelt Avenue

Ends at Foley Park

Mullet Point

Begins at Mullet Point Park

Straight down County Road 1

Ends at County Road 27

Fort Morgan