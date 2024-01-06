BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Multiple cities in Baldwin County will be having Mardi Gras parades during the 2024 carnival season.
The Mobile Mask has compiled a list of parade routes for those parades in Baldwin County.
Daphne
- Begins at Daphne Civic Center
- Main Street to College Avenue
- College Avenue to 6th Street
- 6th Street to Belrose Avenue
- Belrose Avenue to Main Street
- Ends at Daphne Civic Center
Fairhope
- Begins at Fairhope Civic Center
- Section Street to Fels Avenue
- Fels Avenue to Church Street
- Church Street to Fairhope Avenue
- Fairhope Avenue to Bancroft Street
- Bancroft Street to Magnolia Avenue
- Magnolia Avenue to Church Street
- Church Street to Fels Avenue
- Fels Avenue to Section Street
- Ends at Fairhope Civic Center
Orange Beach
Mystics of Pleasure
- Begins at Wintzell’s Oyster House
- Straight down Perdido Beach Boulevard
- Ends at Perdido Pass Bridge
Orange Beach Mardi Gras Parade
- Begins at Wintzell’s Oyster House
- Straight down Perdido Beach Boulevard
- Ends at Orange Beach Boulevard
Gulf Shores
- Begins at Gulf Shores Parkway and E. Beach Boulevard
- Straight down E. Beach Boulevard
- Ends at The Lodge at Gulf State Park
Foley
- Begins at Foley Park
- Alston Street to Laurel Avenue
- Laurel Avenue to Oak Street
- Oak Street to W. Roosevelt Avenue
- Ends at Foley Park
Mullet Point
- Begins at Mullet Point Park
- Straight down County Road 1
- Ends at County Road 27
Fort Morgan
- Begins at Triple Tail Lane and Ponce de Leon Court
- Straight down Ponce de Leon Court
- Ends at Bernard Court East