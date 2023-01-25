BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. Here we’re keeping track of Mardi Gras 2023 parade schedules and events in Baldwin County.
Fat Tuesday is Feb. 21, 2023, but Mardi Gras parades roll well ahead of the holiday. Here is the Baldwin County schedule according to Fairhope Mardi Gras and other trusted local sources. WKRG will continue to update this story with changes and additions.
Daphne
Apollo’s Mystic Ladies
Friday, Feb. 10 | 6:45 p.m.
Shadow Barons
Saturday, Feb. 18 | 6:45 p.m.
Loyal Order of the Firetrucks
Sunday, Feb. 19 | 2:30 p.m.
Fairhope
Mystic Mutts of Revelry Dog Parade
Saturday, Feb. 11 | 3 p.m.
Knights of Ecor Rouge
Saturday, Feb. 11 | 6:30 p.m.
Maids of Jubilee
Friday, Feb. 17 | 6:45 p.m.
Order of Mystic Magnolias
Monday, Feb. 20 | 6:45 p.m.
Foley
OWA Krewe Du Kidz Parade
Saturday, Feb. 11 | 2:30 p.m.
OWA Puppy Gras Parade
Saturday, Feb. 18 | 2:30 p.m.
OWA Mardi Gras Party and Parade
Sunday, Feb. 19 | 2 p.m.
OWA Totally 80’s Mardi Gras After Party
Sunday, Feb. 19 | 8 p.m.
Gulf Shores
44th Annual Mardi Gras Parade
Tuesday, Feb. 21 | 10 a.m.
Orange Beach
The Wharf MoonPies on Main Parade
Monday, Feb. 20 | 4 p.m.
This is the current parade schedule from local Mardi Gras organizations in Baldwin County. We will update this schedule should dates or times change, and as we learn about more events.
For more Mardi Gras headlines, visit the WKRG News 5 Mardi Gras Page, your local guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast.