BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. Here we’re keeping track of Mardi Gras 2023 parade schedules and events in Baldwin County.

Fat Tuesday is Feb. 21, 2023, but Mardi Gras parades roll well ahead of the holiday. Here is the Baldwin County schedule according to Fairhope Mardi Gras and other trusted local sources. WKRG will continue to update this story with changes and additions.

Daphne

Apollo’s Mystic Ladies

Friday, Feb. 10 | 6:45 p.m.

Shadow Barons

Saturday, Feb. 18 | 6:45 p.m.

Loyal Order of the Firetrucks

Sunday, Feb. 19 | 2:30 p.m.

Fairhope

Mystic Mutts of Revelry Dog Parade

Saturday, Feb. 11 | 3 p.m.

Knights of Ecor Rouge

Saturday, Feb. 11 | 6:30 p.m.

Maids of Jubilee

Friday, Feb. 17 | 6:45 p.m.

Order of Mystic Magnolias

Monday, Feb. 20 | 6:45 p.m.

Foley

OWA Krewe Du Kidz Parade

Saturday, Feb. 11 | 2:30 p.m.

OWA Puppy Gras Parade

Saturday, Feb. 18 | 2:30 p.m.

OWA Mardi Gras Party and Parade

Sunday, Feb. 19 | 2 p.m.

OWA Totally 80’s Mardi Gras After Party

Sunday, Feb. 19 | 8 p.m.

Gulf Shores

44th Annual Mardi Gras Parade

Tuesday, Feb. 21 | 10 a.m.

Orange Beach

The Wharf MoonPies on Main Parade

Monday, Feb. 20 | 4 p.m.

This is the current parade schedule from local Mardi Gras organizations in Baldwin County. We will update this schedule should dates or times change, and as we learn about more events.

For more Mardi Gras headlines, visit the WKRG News 5 Mardi Gras Page, your local guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast.