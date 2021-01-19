Baldwin County Commission denies Fort Morgan Mardi Gras parade

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Commission voted unanimously to deny a request for the third annual Mardi Gras parade in Fort Morgan because of COVID-19 concerns.

The city of Orange Beach on Jan. 12 canceled the Mystics and Marshals’ parade on Saturday, Feb. 13, the parade at The Wharf, Feb. 15, and the city’s Fat Tuesday parade on Jan. 16. After talks with police, fire, and Mardi Gras Krewes, the city determined there was no safe way to move forward due to concerns over COVID-19.

Just before Christmas, the city of Gulf Shores announced the cancellation of their Mardi Gras parade although they were trying to organize a “non-traditional” celebration of Fat Tuesday.

The city of Mobile stopped issuing parade permits in December. No parades will ride before Ash Wednesday in the city.

