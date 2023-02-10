PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Mardi Gras has announced The American Magic sailing team as Parade Marshalls for the 2023 Pensacola Mardi Gras Grand Parade presented by Publix.

“We are thrilled that Pensacola’s biggest event is going to include American Magic as its Grand Marshalls,” Danny Zimmern, President of Pensacola Mardi Gras Inc., said. “While the sailing team doesn’t get much fan appreciation when they are on the water, being able to get close and interact with 80,000 people should be a real treat for the team and bring awareness to the team’s presence in Pensacola.”

American Magic will be spending their time in Pensacola training before they relocate to Barcelona for the final push into the 37th America’s Cup in 2024.

The Grand Parade will continue the tradition of being held on the Saturday before Fat Tuesday, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. The Parade line up will begin at 10 a.m., and the parade will roll at 2 p.m., in historic Downtown Pensacola.

In the past, over 225 parade entries and 6,000 people have participated in the parade, and spectators have been estimated at over 80,000.

“The excitement for Pensacola’s Mardi Gras is at an all-time high and it looks like we will have the largest parade and event in downtown Pensacola’s history,” Zimmern said. “Each year the Grand Parade continues to grow and beat the previous year’s attendance and participation. We are constantly working to find ways to make parade day an incredible experience for everyone in Pensacola.”

Applications for entry into the Pensacola Grand Mardi Gras Parade along with rules and information are available on the Pensacola Mardi Gras website and the deadline is Friday, Feb. 10.

The official web site of Pensacola Mardi Gras includes vendor applications along with a Pensacola Mardi Gras calendar of events and Krewe highlight pages. Krewes are encouraged to send in information about their events and a history of their Krewe. The deadline to guarantee entry into the parade is Feb. 10. If you wish to submit an application after the deadline date, Pensacola Mardi Gras said entry is not guaranteed and there is a late fee.