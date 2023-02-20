NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It took 88 big bites from King Cakes across New Orleans for author Matt Haines to put pen to paper on The Big Book of King Cake. But now, this NOLA author is going even bigger by going smaller.

Highlighting the bakers behind NOLA’ sweetest Carnival tradition, The Little Book of King Cake tells the story of a little girl named Miley who, like many of us, found the baby in her slice of king cake. The story follows Miley as she follows the New Orleans tradition of bringing the next king cake to her third-grade class.

From Haydel’s to Dong Phuong to Tartine, TLBKC looks to answer the timeless question of who has the best king cake in the Big Easy, and more importantly, the people you share it with.

When writing the story, Haines says he was left with an open book on his diet of inspiration. Remember, it’s research! Sweet, delicious research.

