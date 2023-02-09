ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — When the Orange Beach Mardi Gras Parade rolls down Perdido Beach Boulevard on Fat Tuesday, the city will be taking extra precautions to protect people walking in the parade. One precaution will be requiring all float drivers to take a breathalyzer test before the parade.

Orange Beach City Administrator, Ken Grimes, wants spectators and the people in the parade to feel safe and have a good time as well.

Making sure that alcohol does not step in the way of someone who is going to drive a vehicle in the parade,” said Grimes. ‘We are doing things to keep distances and put a vehicle or something in front of walkers such as marching bands. A lot of this is from lessons learned with other communities where instances happened.”

Grimes says there have not been any alcohol-related incidents involving float drivers. This change is simply a precaution. Another change this year includes a strong police presence on hand to “help keep the parade family friendly.”

“Getting out of control, nudity, inappropriate words, messages, signs, all that will not be be handled here, we are going to be family friendly,” Grimes said.

This year’s parade will start at Wolf Bay restaurant and end at the new CoastAL restaurant.

“People can line the north and south side,” said Grimes. “The people who know they want to get out of town quickly will typically go towards the front end of the parade and they will park on the north side, then that way everything that passes by and it’s over, they can go west.”

The Orange Beach Mardi Gras parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Fat Tuesday. City leafers are predicting 30,000 to 40,000 spectators this year.