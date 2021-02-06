A tale of two cities for Mardi Gras; Mobile vs. News Orleans

Mardi Gras

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a tale of two cities when it comes to Mardi Gras, Mobile and New Orleans plans differing greatly.

To prevent the further spread of COVID-19, beginning Friday, Feb. 12, through Mardi Gras Day, Feb. 16, in New Orleans, the following restrictions will be in effect: 

  • All bars will be closed both indoor and outdoor citywide, including bars operating as restaurants with AR-Conditional permits
  • There will be no package liquor sales in the French Quarter
  • All sales of to-go drinks will be banned 
  • Bourbon St., Decatur St. and Frenchmen St. will be closed to pedestrians and vehicles from 7 p.m. – 3 a.m.
    • Restaurants and retail stores can remain open and residents and visitors will have access
  • There will be no loitering on Bourbon St. 
  • The Claiborne underpass and corridor will also be fenced off
  • Large gatherings are banned and will not be tolerated — including activities that encourage people to congregate, like street vending and performing

Here in Mobile, there are no such plans, but rather a large portion of the downtown district streets will be shut down on Fat Tuesday to allow for greater social distancing and a larger police presence to enforce this and mask-wearing, which Mobile Police officers will be equipt with. After this announcement, Mayor Sandy Stimpson sent out a statement which in part reads.

“Some seem to have the impression we are hosting or encouraging a large Mardi Gras event, but we see this as a plan to safely manage what we expect will be a larger than normal crowd on Fat Tuesday.”

Mayor Stimpson on Mardi Gras plans

