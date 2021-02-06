A tale of two cities for Mardi Gras; Mobile vs. News Orleans

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a tale of two cities when it comes to Mardi Gras, Mobile and New Orleans plans differing greatly.

To prevent the further spread of COVID-19, beginning Friday, Feb. 12, through Mardi Gras Day, Feb. 16, in New Orleans, the following restrictions will be in effect:

All bars will be closed both indoor and outdoor citywide, including bars operating as restaurants with AR-Conditional permits

There will be no package liquor sales in the French Quarter

All sales of to-go drinks will be banned

Bourbon St., Decatur St. and Frenchmen St. will be closed to pedestrians and vehicles from 7 p.m. – 3 a.m. Restaurants and retail stores can remain open and residents and visitors will have access

There will be no loitering on Bourbon St.

The Claiborne underpass and corridor will also be fenced off

Large gatherings are banned and will not be tolerated — including activities that encourage people to congregate, like street vending and performing

Here in Mobile, there are no such plans, but rather a large portion of the downtown district streets will be shut down on Fat Tuesday to allow for greater social distancing and a larger police presence to enforce this and mask-wearing, which Mobile Police officers will be equipt with. After this announcement, Mayor Sandy Stimpson sent out a statement which in part reads.