MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG is your home for Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast, and Saturday is a big parade day in the Mobile and Baldwin Counties. News 5 will be livestreaming eight parades throughout Saturday, Feb. 18.

Here’s the schedule for Saturday’s parades in downtown Mobile, Foley, Saraland, Bay Minette and downtown Pensacola.

Foley Mardi Gras Parade rolls at 11 a.m.

rolls at 11 a.m. Krewe of Sparta rolls in Saraland at 12 p.m.

rolls in Saraland at 12 p.m. Knights of Mobile roll at 12:30 p.m. on Route A

roll at 12:30 p.m. on Route A Mobile Mystic Ladies roll at 1 p.m. on Route A

roll at 1 p.m. on Route A Order of Angels roll at 1:30 p.m. on Route A

roll at 1:30 p.m. on Route A Joy of Life roll at 2 p.m. on Route A

roll at 2 p.m. on Route A Pensacola Grand Mardi Gras Parade rolls at 2 p.m.

rolls at 2 p.m. Mystics of Time rolls at 6 p.m. on Route H

Thank you for joining WKRG as eight parades roll through the WKRG coverage area on Saturday. On Sunday, WKRG News 5 will live stream the King Elixes | Motorcade, Joe Cain Procession and Le Krewe de Bienville!