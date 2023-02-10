WKRG will LIVESTREAM the parades right here at 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.. Download the WKRG News 5 app to get a push alert when we start the livestream.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG is your home for Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast, and Saturday is a big parade day in the Mobile and Baldwin Counties. News 5 will be livestreaming eight parades throughout Saturday, Feb. 11.

Here’s the schedule for Saturday’s parades in downtown Mobile and downtown Fairhope.

Mobile Mystics rolls at 2 p.m. on Route A

Mobile Mystical Revelers rolls at 2:30 p.m. on Route A

Mobile Mystical Friends rolls at 3 p.m. on Route A

Maids of Mirth rolls at 6:30 p.m. on Route G

Knights of Ecor Rouge rolls at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Fairhope

Order of Butterfly Maidents rolls at 7 p.m. on Route A

Krewe of Marry Mates rolls at 7:30 p.m. on Route A

Order of Hebe rolls at 8 p.m. on Route A

Thank you for joining WKRG as eight parades roll through Mobile and Baldwin Counties on Saturday. On Sunday, WKRG News 5 will live stream the Neptune’s Daughters parade and Order of Isis parades beginning at 6:30 p.m..