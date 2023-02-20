MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. King Felix III Parade will kick things off on Lundi Gras followed by the Floral Parade, MLK Business & Civic Organization Parade, MLK Monday Mystics, Northside Merchants, Infant Mystics and Order of Doves.

WKRG News 5 will livestream the parades. You can watch the action here and on WKRG News 5.

Here’s the schedule for Monday’s parades in downtown Mobile.

King Felix III Parade rolls at 12 p.m. on Route A

Floral Parade rolls at 12:30 p.m. on Route A

MLK Business & Civic Organization Parade rolls at 3 p.m. on Route D

MLK Monday Mystics rolls at 3:30 p.m. on Route D

Northside Mystics rolls at 4 p.m. on Route D

Infant Mystics rolls at 7 p.m. on Route F

Order of Doves rolls at 7:30 p.m. on Route F

WKRG is your home for Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. Here are some important Mardi Gras 2023 resources:

Thank you for joining WKRG as seven parades roll through downtown Mobile on Monday. On Fat Tuesday, WKRG News 5 will live stream parades from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.!