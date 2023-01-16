MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. Here, we are bringing you everything you need to know ahead of the 5th annual King Cake-Off.

The event is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 27 at the Mobile Civic Center – Expo Hall from 5 pm. to 7:30 p.m.

“Local bakeries, eateries, and grocery stores will compete to see who has the tastiest King Cake and King Cake-Inspired Treat on the Gulf Coast,” reads the website. “This family-friendly event will feature live music, local vendors, kids’ activities, specialty cocktails, King Cake tastings, and more!”

All contributions will go to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Alabama. The organization’s mission is to “give our children a caring and supportive adult mentor who will guide them to success, hold them accountable, and set their lives in a direction they never thought possible.”

Tickets are available for purchase online. The cost is $15 for adults and $5 for kids (12 and under) in advance. It will cost $20 to purchase tickets on the day of the event.

Vendors must register beforehand. Pricing for vendors are below: