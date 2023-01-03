FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is compiling a list of all the Mardi Gras events happening in Okaloosa County.

Fort Walton Beach

Jan. 28 – Sip & Science: Mardi Gras: (6 pm- 9 pm) Emerald Coast Science Center is hosting a New Orleans-themed party. Buy tickets online now and save! Early Bird pricing: $20 for Science Center members • $25 for nonmembers. Tickets purchased the day of $25 for Science Center members • $30 for nonmembers. Ticket price includes admission, access to regular and special museum exhibits, drink tickets for adult beverages (beer, wine, and Hurricane Punch), and food.

Jan. 28 – Gala 2023 – Mardi Gras on the Coast with Fort Walton Beach Woman’s Club: (6 pm- 10 pm) Join us for an evening of music, dancing, a silent auction, and the opportunity to win $5,000 cash! A Dinner Ticket must be purchased to attend the Gala. The drawdown will take place on January 28 at the Gala and also be viewable as a FaceBook Live Event. Our Gala supports FWB Woman’s Club programs such as scholarships, community improvement, and advocacy for local women’s and children’s issues.

Feb. 5 – City of Fort Walton Beach Mardi Gras Parade! (11 am-4 pm) SAVE THE DATE and SIGN UP TODAY for the best in parade floats, music, food, and fun! Contact Tiffiny Corcoran at the Recreation Center for a parade float application at tcorcoran@fwb.org or call 850-833-9587 for more information.

Feb. 18 – Fort Mardi Gras Fun 5K Run/Walk: (9 am) The 5th Annual Fort Mardi Gras Fun 5k Run/Walk will take place Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Downtown Fort Walton Beach Starting on 139 Brooks St.! Race Check In & Vendor Fun: 7 am- 8:30 am with Post Award Party After 10 am

Destin

Feb. 18 – Harbor Walk Village Mardi Gras Celebration: (2 pm-5:30 pm) Let the Good Times Roll at HarborWalk Village! Celebrate Mardi Gras on the Harbor with LIVE music by Fais Do-Do, followed by beads, dazzling floats, and street performers as the parade rolls through the Village at 4:00 PM.

Feb. 21 – 790’s Mardi Gras Celebration: (2 pm- 10 pm) 14073 Emerald Coast Parkway Destin, Florida 32541. Enjoy 790’s Mardi Gras Celebration! Festivities begin at 2 p.m. For details and reservations, call (850) 650-4853 or visit eatmoregumbo.com.

Feb. 19 – Mardi Gras Parade: (2 pm) The Village streets will be filled with unique and colorful floats, golf carts, vehicles, and costumed dogs along with their humans. Mardi Gras music will fill the air as parade participants and four-pawed friends shower parade-goers with a barrage of beads, moon pies, and other trinkets.

Feb. 21 – Baytowne Mardi Gras Street Pardi: (6 pm- 8 pm) “Laissez les bon temps rouler” (let the good times roll) with the Baytowne Mardi Street Pardi! Starting at 6:00pm, join us for a festive Fat Tuesday celebration complete with music from Boukou Groove, street performers, entertainers and more! The post-pardi celebration continues into the night with parties at various Baytowne establishments. Break out the beads and get ready for a night to remember!

If you know of an event missed in the article, email the information to kcollins@wkrg.com.