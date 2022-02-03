MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Milton is getting into the Mardi Gras spirit with their annual 2022 Mardi Gras parade.

The parade will be hosted by the Emerald Coast Krewe of Airship Pirates. After the parade, party goers can enjoy local bands, food trucks, kid zones and vendors.

Here’s the 2022 parade route:

Start at Milton High School

Travel south down Steward St.

Take a left on Berryhill

Turn right on Willing St.

Go across Highway 90

Turn right on Pine St.

Ends at Pine and Elmira St.

The parade will be held Feb. 12 at 4 p.m. in Milton. For event information, click here. If you would like to become a vendor or sponsor, click here.