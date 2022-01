2022 Mardi Gras parade schedule

(WKRG) — Mardi Gras season is here. WKRG News 5 is keeping track of parade schedules in Mobile, Baldwin County, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast. We also have maps for Mobile parade routes and help finding a place to park during Mardi Gras.

Mardi Gras parades in Mobile start on Feb. 11 and run through March 1, Fat Tuesday. The parades are popular events across the Gulf Coast, attracting locals and tourists alike.

Gulf Coast Mardi Gras parade schedule:

Jan. 29

Krewe de la Dauphin Parade, 1 p.m.

Feb. 5

Dauphin Island People’s Parade, 1 p.m.

Feb. 11

Conde Cavaliers Parade, 6:30 p.m. (Mobile, Route A)

Feb. 12

Salty Paws Parade (Dauphin Island), 10 a.m.

Bayport Prading Society Parade, 2 p.m., (Mobile, Route A)

Mystic DJ Riders, 2:30 p.m., (Mobile, Route A)

Order of the Rolling River Parade, 2 p.m.

Milton Mardi Gras Parade, 4 p.m.

Pharaoh’s Mystic Society Parade, 6:30 p.m.

Conde Explorers Parade, 7 p.m.

Feb. 13

Paw-di Gras (Pensacola), 12 p.m.

Feb. 17

Order of Polka Dots Parade, 6:30 p.m., (Mobile, Route A)

Feb. 18

Order of Inca Parade, 6:30 p.m., (Mobile, Route A)

Apollo’s Mystic Ladies Parade, 6:45 p.m.

Feb. 19

Navarre Beach Parade, 1 p.m.

Mobile Mystics Parade, 2 p.m., (Mobile, Route A)

Mobile Mystical Revelry Parade, 2:30 p.m., (Mobile, Route A)

Mobile Mystical Friends, 3 p.m., (Mobile, Route A)

Mystic Mutts of Revelry Parade, 3 p.m.

Maids of Mirth Parade, 6:30 p.m., (Mobile, Route G)

Knights of Ecor Rouge, 6:30 p.m.

Order of Butterfly Maidens Parade, 7 p.m., (Mobile, Route A)

Krewe of Marry Mates Parade, 7:30 p.m., (Mobile, Route A)

Feb. 20

Neptune’s Daughters Parade, 6:30 p.m., (Mobile, Route A)

Order of Isis 7 p.m., (Mobile, Route A)

Feb. 21

Order of Venus Parade, 6:30 p.m. (Mobile, Route A)

Order of Many Faces, 7 p.m., (Mobile, Route A)

Feb. 22

Order of LaShe’s Parade, 6:30 p.m., (Mobile, Route A)

Feb. 24

Mystic Stripers Society Parade, 6:30 p.m., (Mobile, Route A)

Feb. 25

Crewe of Columbus Parade, 6:30 p.m., (Mobile, Route A)

Krewe de Secondline Parade, 6:30 p.m., (Mobile, Route A)

Maids of Jubilee Parade, 6:45 p.m.

Krewe of Lafitte Illuminated Parade, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 26

Floral Parade, 12 p.m., (Mobile, Route A)

Krewe of Sparta Parade, 12 p.m.

Knights of Mobile Parade, 12:30 p.m., (Mobile, Route A)

Mobile Mystical Ladies, 1 p.m., (Mobile, Route A)

Order of Angels Parade, 1:30 p.m., (Mobile, Route A)

Joy of Life, 2 p.m., (Mobile, Route A)

Fairhope Mullett Mates, 2 p.m.

Pensacola Mardi Gras Parade, 2 p.m.

Mystics of Please, 5:45 p.m.

Mystics of Time Parade, 6 p.m., (Mobile, Route H)

Coronation of Queen to Felix III (Mobile Convention Center), 6:30 p.m.

Daphne: Shadow Barons, 6:45 p.m.

Feb. 27 – Joe Cain Day

Alba Temple Motorcade, 12 p.m., (Mobile, Route I)

Fort Morgan Parade, 1 p.m.

King Elexis I Motorcade, 2 p.m., (Mobile Route D)

Joe Cain Marchers, 2:30 p.m., (Mobile, Route A)

Joe Cain Society, 3 p.m., (Mobile, Route A)

Le Krewe de Bienville Parade, 5 p.m., (Mobile, Route A)

Krewe de Cirque Parade, 6 p.m.

Coronation of King Elexis (Mobile Convention Center), 7 p.m.

Feb. 28 – Lundi Gras

Arrival of King Felix III (Cooper Riverside Park), 11 a.m.

King Felix III, Floral Parade, 12 p.m., (Mobile, Route A)

MLK Business and Civic Organization Parade, 3p.m., (Mobile, Route D)

Monday Mystics Parade, 3:30 p.m., (Mobile, Route D)

Northside Merchants, 4 p.m., (Mobile, Route D)

Kid and Pet Parade, 5 p.m.

Float Parade (Orange Beach), 6 p.m.

Orer of the Mystic Magnolias (Fairhope), 6:45 p.m.

Infant Mystics Parade, 7 p.m., (Mobile, Route F)

Order of Doves, 7:30 p.m., (Mobile, Route F)

March 1 – Mardi Gras

Gulf Shores Parade, 10 a.m.

Order of Athena Parade, 10:30 a.m.

Knights of Revelry Parade, 12:30 p.m.

King Felix Parade, 1 p.m.

Comic Cowboys, 1:30 p.m.

Orange Beach Parade, 2 p.m.

Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association, 2 p.m.

Order of Myths Parade, 6 p.m.

Mobile Parade Route Maps

Mobile parade routes are approved by the City of Mobile Police Department. Click the map to enlarge.

Where to park for Mardi Gras in Mobile

Not sure where to park for Mardi Gras in Mobile? The City offers this helpful map indicating controlled parking zones, metered parking, time limit parking, permit parking zones and more.