MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With Mobile Mardi Gras season in full swing, parades in the downtown Mobile area will be rolling through the streets soon.
There are a total of eight parade routes for the 2022 season.
PARADE ROUTE A
Parade route A will begin at the Mobile Civic Center and head east on Church Street. The parade will then turn down Royal Street until it reaches St. Francis Street. It will turn at Bienville Square onto Conception Street and then take Government Street all the way to Washington Street, where it will turn south. From Washington Street, the parade will turn west on Canal Street and then turn again onto Broad Street. The parade will continue down Broad Street until it reaches Spring Hill Avenue where it will turn East. It will head back up Washington Street, down Government Street and will end back at the Mobile Civic Center.
PARADES ON ROUTE A
- Conde Cavaliers Parade
- Bayport Parading Society Parade & Mystic DJ Riders
- Pharaohs Parade & Order of Hebe Parade
- Conde Exploreers Parade
- Order of Polka Dots parade
- Order of Inca Parade
- Mobile Mystics Parade
- Mobile Mystical Revelers Parade
- Order of Butterfly Maidens Parade
- Krewe of Marry Mates Parade & Krewe de Secondline
- Neptune’s Daughters Parade
- Order of Isis Parade
- Order of LaShe’s Parade
- Mystic Stripers Society Parade
- Crewe of Columbus Parade
- Floral Parade
- Knights of Mobile Parade & Joy of Life Parade
- Mobile Mystical Ladies Parade
- Order of Angels Parade
- Joe Cain Procession
- Le Krewe de Bienville Parade
- King Felix III Parade
- Order of Arthena Parade
- Knights of Revelry Parade
- Comic Cowboys Parade
PARADE ROUTE B
Parade Route B will begin on Broad Street and head north to M.L. King Jr. Avenue. Once they reach Lexington Avenue they will turn south towards St. Stephens Road. Heading east on St. Stephens Road will then lead them to Spring Hill Avenue and then south on Washington Avenue. They will then make their way to Government Street and then to Church Street. At the intersection of Church Street and Royal street, the parade will head north on Royal Street and will make a square with St. Francis Street and Conception Street. The parade will then head back down Government Street and will end on Washington Avenue.
PARADES ON ROUTE B
- MAMGA Mammoth Parade
PARADE ROUTE C
Parade Route C will start on St. Anthony Street and go south on Royal Street to St. Francis Street. From St. Francis Street they will turn left onto Conception Street and then turn right onto Government Street. Once they get to Broad Street they will head north until they get to Spring Hill Avenue The parade will then turn and head back the exact same way they came.
PARADES ON ROUTE C
- Order of Myths Parade
PARADE ROUTE D
Parade route D will start on Warren Street and head northwest on M.L. King Jr. Avenue. They will then turn south down Lexington Avenue and hit St. Stephens Road. From St. Stephens Road they will go to Spring Hill Avenue before turning north on Washington Avenue, where the parade will end.
PARADES ON ROUTE D
- MLK Business & Civic Organization Parade
- MLK Monday Mystics Parade
- Northside Merchants Parade
PARADE ROUTE E
Parade Route E will begin on Water Street and head south to Government Street. They will go all the way down Government Street until they get to Broad Street, which they will turn south on. They will then make a box using Broad Street, Texas Street, Washington Avenue and Canal Street. The parade will then head back up Broad Street and then travel down Spring Hill Avenue to reach Washington Avenue. The end of the parade will have the floats turning right onto St. Louis Street and it will end on Warren Street.
PARADES ON ROUTE E
- King Elexis I Motorcade
PARADE ROUTE F
Parade Route F Will start on Broad Street and head northwest to Spring Hill Avenue. From Spring Hill Avenue the parade will turn onto Washington Street and then turn left onto Government Street. The parade will then make an L shape using Claiborne Street, Church Street, Royal Street, St. Francis Street, Conception Street and Government Street. The parade will then end at the Mobile Civic Center.
PARADES ON ROUTE F
- Infant Mystics Parade
- Order of Doves Parade
PARADE ROUTE G
Parade Route G will start on Conti Street and then turn left on Broad Street. From Broad Street, the parade will turn down Spring Hill Avenue and then right on Washington Street. They will then turn down Government Street until they get to Claiborne Street. from there, the parade will make a L shape using Church Street, Royal Street, St. Francis Street, Conception Street and Government Street. The parade then heads back down Government Street and will turn left onto Washington Street. After reaching Washington Street, they will turn down Canal Street and then will end back on Broad Street.
PARADES ON ROUTE G
- Maids of Mirth Parade
PARADE ROUTE H
Parade Route H will start on Government Street at Dearborn Street and head east to Claiborne Street where they will turn right. They then make an L using Church Street, Royal Street, St. Francis Street, Conception Street, and Government Street. They will then go down Government Street until they reach Washington Street where they will turn left. They will make a box going from Washington Street to Canal Street to Broad Street and then to Spring Hill Avenue. After turning back on Washington Street from Spring Hill Avenue they will go once more down Government Street and will end at the Mobile Civic Center. Note: parts of Government Street will see the parade three times.
PARADES ON ROUTE H
- Mystics of Time Parade
