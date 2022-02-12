MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With Mobile Mardi Gras season in full swing, parades in the downtown Mobile area will be rolling through the streets soon.

There are a total of eight parade routes for the 2022 season.

PARADE ROUTE A

Parade route A will begin at the Mobile Civic Center and head east on Church Street. The parade will then turn down Royal Street until it reaches St. Francis Street. It will turn at Bienville Square onto Conception Street and then take Government Street all the way to Washington Street, where it will turn south. From Washington Street, the parade will turn west on Canal Street and then turn again onto Broad Street. The parade will continue down Broad Street until it reaches Spring Hill Avenue where it will turn East. It will head back up Washington Street, down Government Street and will end back at the Mobile Civic Center.

Route A

PARADES ON ROUTE A

Conde Cavaliers Parade

Bayport Parading Society Parade & Mystic DJ Riders

Pharaohs Parade & Order of Hebe Parade

Conde Exploreers Parade

Order of Polka Dots parade

Order of Inca Parade

Mobile Mystics Parade

Mobile Mystical Revelers Parade

Order of Butterfly Maidens Parade

Krewe of Marry Mates Parade & Krewe de Secondline

Neptune’s Daughters Parade

Order of Isis Parade

Order of LaShe’s Parade

Mystic Stripers Society Parade

Crewe of Columbus Parade

Floral Parade

Knights of Mobile Parade & Joy of Life Parade

Mobile Mystical Ladies Parade

Order of Angels Parade

Joe Cain Procession

Le Krewe de Bienville Parade

King Felix III Parade

Order of Arthena Parade

Knights of Revelry Parade

Comic Cowboys Parade

PARADE ROUTE B

Parade Route B will begin on Broad Street and head north to M.L. King Jr. Avenue. Once they reach Lexington Avenue they will turn south towards St. Stephens Road. Heading east on St. Stephens Road will then lead them to Spring Hill Avenue and then south on Washington Avenue. They will then make their way to Government Street and then to Church Street. At the intersection of Church Street and Royal street, the parade will head north on Royal Street and will make a square with St. Francis Street and Conception Street. The parade will then head back down Government Street and will end on Washington Avenue.

Route B

PARADES ON ROUTE B

MAMGA Mammoth Parade

PARADE ROUTE C

Parade Route C will start on St. Anthony Street and go south on Royal Street to St. Francis Street. From St. Francis Street they will turn left onto Conception Street and then turn right onto Government Street. Once they get to Broad Street they will head north until they get to Spring Hill Avenue The parade will then turn and head back the exact same way they came.

Route C

PARADES ON ROUTE C

Order of Myths Parade

PARADE ROUTE D

Parade route D will start on Warren Street and head northwest on M.L. King Jr. Avenue. They will then turn south down Lexington Avenue and hit St. Stephens Road. From St. Stephens Road they will go to Spring Hill Avenue before turning north on Washington Avenue, where the parade will end.

Route D

PARADES ON ROUTE D

MLK Business & Civic Organization Parade

MLK Monday Mystics Parade

Northside Merchants Parade

PARADE ROUTE E

Parade Route E will begin on Water Street and head south to Government Street. They will go all the way down Government Street until they get to Broad Street, which they will turn south on. They will then make a box using Broad Street, Texas Street, Washington Avenue and Canal Street. The parade will then head back up Broad Street and then travel down Spring Hill Avenue to reach Washington Avenue. The end of the parade will have the floats turning right onto St. Louis Street and it will end on Warren Street.

Route E

PARADES ON ROUTE E

King Elexis I Motorcade

PARADE ROUTE F

Parade Route F Will start on Broad Street and head northwest to Spring Hill Avenue. From Spring Hill Avenue the parade will turn onto Washington Street and then turn left onto Government Street. The parade will then make an L shape using Claiborne Street, Church Street, Royal Street, St. Francis Street, Conception Street and Government Street. The parade will then end at the Mobile Civic Center.

Route F

PARADES ON ROUTE F

Infant Mystics Parade

Order of Doves Parade

PARADE ROUTE G

Parade Route G will start on Conti Street and then turn left on Broad Street. From Broad Street, the parade will turn down Spring Hill Avenue and then right on Washington Street. They will then turn down Government Street until they get to Claiborne Street. from there, the parade will make a L shape using Church Street, Royal Street, St. Francis Street, Conception Street and Government Street. The parade then heads back down Government Street and will turn left onto Washington Street. After reaching Washington Street, they will turn down Canal Street and then will end back on Broad Street.

Route G

PARADES ON ROUTE G

Maids of Mirth Parade

PARADE ROUTE H

Parade Route H will start on Government Street at Dearborn Street and head east to Claiborne Street where they will turn right. They then make an L using Church Street, Royal Street, St. Francis Street, Conception Street, and Government Street. They will then go down Government Street until they reach Washington Street where they will turn left. They will make a box going from Washington Street to Canal Street to Broad Street and then to Spring Hill Avenue. After turning back on Washington Street from Spring Hill Avenue they will go once more down Government Street and will end at the Mobile Civic Center. Note: parts of Government Street will see the parade three times.

Route H

PARADES ON ROUTE H

Mystics of Time Parade

