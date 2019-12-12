Zaxby’s shops for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Zaxby’s met up with News 5’s Jessica Taloney and Amber Grigley to shop for the children of Mobile.

The toys were then delivered to the News 5 studio and added to a huge collection of toys for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive.

If you’re interested in participating, you have until December 15th to donate an unwrapped toy.

