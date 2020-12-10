Zaxby’s goes on shopping spree for Northwest Florida children in need

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Zaxby’s has been involved in the WKRG News 5 Magical Christmas Toy Drive for almost a decade and in 2020, when the need is great, they stepped up once again to help.

“We just really can’t imagine kids waking up and not having any gifts so anything we can do to offset that, we definitely try to be a part of it,” Carter Brown said.

Brown brought his children Gus and Edie to Walmart on Pensacola Boulevard to fill shopping carts with toys for boys and girls.

“They really enjoy it because it gives them a chance to feel like they’re really giving back and get in the giving spirit and we try to promote it’s not about what you get, it’s about what you give,” Brown said.

If you’d like to donate an unwrapped toy, you can drop them off at Zaxby’s locations and they will even take them through the drive-thru window.

