MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Wind Creek Casino and Hotel partnered with News 5 for a shopping spree to assist with the Magical Christmas Toy Drive.

WKRG’s Peter Albrecht, Ed Bloodsworth, and Cherish Lombard teamed up with Wind Creek at the Walmart on Tillman’s corner to shop for the many kids in need.

If you’d like to contribute to the Magical Christmas Toy Drive, you have until December 15th.

