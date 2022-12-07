BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Magical Christmas Toy Drive is in its final days. Sponsor Wind Creek sent a crew of 19, their “best of the best” winners, on a shopping spree to fill the toy vault and have a little fun too.
Collection boxes throughout the casino and hotel in Atmore have given patrons and employees an opportunity to be a part of the toy drive and have been filled many times over.
Wind Creek has participated in the Magical Toy Drive for more than a decade.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.