BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Magical Christmas Toy Drive is in its final days. Sponsor Wind Creek sent a crew of 19, their “best of the best” winners, on a shopping spree to fill the toy vault and have a little fun too.

Collection boxes throughout the casino and hotel in Atmore have given patrons and employees an opportunity to be a part of the toy drive and have been filled many times over.

Wind Creek has participated in the Magical Toy Drive for more than a decade.