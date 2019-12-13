Wind Creek drops off more than 4,000 toys to the vault

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Talk about a Jackpot! Wind Creek Casino in Atmore dropped off more than 4,000 toys Friday to the Magical Christmas Toy Drive.

Trina with the hospitality department says their offices have been taken over by toys this month collection for the drive. The casino gave out free play to those who donated toys at their location.

The toy drive ends December 15th and all of the toys will be going to The Salvation Army to help ensure every child in our area wakes up to a present under the tree Christmas morning.

