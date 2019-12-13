Wind Creek drops off more than 4,000 toys to the vault

Magical Christmas Toy Drive

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Talk about a Jackpot! Wind Creek Casino in Atmore dropped off more than 4,000 toys Friday to the Magical Christmas Toy Drive.

Trina with the hospitality department says their offices have been taken over by toys this month collection for the drive. The casino gave out free play to those who donated toys at their location.

The toy drive ends December 15th and all of the toys will be going to The Salvation Army to help ensure every child in our area wakes up to a present under the tree Christmas morning.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Web Cameras in Mobile and Pensacola:

Mobile Toy Vault Pensacola Toy Vault

2019 Magical Christmas Toy Drive Sponsors

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL LIST OF DROP-OFF LOCATIONS

Sponsors Include:

Baldwin EMC

Cumulus Radio Group Mobile

Gulf Coast Exploreum

Greer’s Markets

Lamar Outdoor

Lagniappe Home Store

Mobile Mitsubishi

Pen Air Federal Credit Union

Rich’s Car Wash

Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Atmore

Zaxby’s

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories