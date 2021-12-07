Wind Creek collects toys for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s the last week of the Magical Christmas Toy Drive!

WKRG News 5’s Peter Albrecht and Nicolette Schleisman teamed up with folks from Wind Creek in Atmore for a shopping spree.

They loaded up seven carts full of toys for children on the Gulf Coast this holiday season.

“At Wind Creek, we really love participating in the Magical Toy Drive every year, because it’s really an extension of who we are as a company,” said Terri Breckenridge, the Assistant Property Manager of Wind Creek.

Wind Creek is one of our many wonderful partners for the 2021 Magical Christmas Toy Drive. You can drop off a new, unwrapped toy with Wind Creek at 303 Poarch Road in Atmore, or at 100 Brookwood Road in Atmore.

You can find a full list of our donation locations here.

Not sure what to donate? We can help! Check out our wish lists to help you decide what to donate.