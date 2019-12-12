Whitley Elementary students collect toys for Magical Christmas Toy Drive

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Students of Whitley Elementary School in Prichard are spreading Christmas joy this season by donating toys to The Magical Christmas Toy Drive. All week, the school is inviting business leaders and community members to the school to read Christmas stories as part of their Holiday Read-A-Thon. After WKRG News 5 Anchor Rose Ann Haven read to fifth graders, student council members loaded up toys they gathered into a news truck to be delivered to the toy vault at WKRG Studios in Mobile.

“We handed out fliers to students in different classrooms so they can know to bring a dollar to school, like if they can bring multiple dollars or one dollar. It doesn’t matter because some kids around the world don’t have toys”, said Student Council Vice President Tahaven Cook.

Council President Janese Dickerson said, “Because we wanted kids to get the blessing that we have to have toys on Christmas like we have toys on Christmas.”

This is the eighth year Whitley students have collected toys for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive.

