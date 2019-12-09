Santa Claus is coming to the Magical Christmas Toy Vaults!

(WKRG) — Santa Claus will make his way down from the North Pole to visit the Magical Christmas Toy Vaults in Pensacola and Mobile this week!

Today, Dec, 9, Santa will be in Pensacola at the Magical Christmas Toy Vault at the SCI Building on Garden Street from 3-5p.m.!

On Wednesday, Santa will be at the Magical Christmas Toy Vault in Mobile at the WKRG 5 studios at 555 Broadcast Drive from 3-5p.m.!

All ages can come by and say “Hi!” to Santa.

Don’t forget… you can make someone else’s Christmas magical. Bring a new, unwrapped toy for our Magical Christmas Toy Drive for the Salvation Army.