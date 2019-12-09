Santa Claus is coming to the Magical Christmas Toy Vaults!

Magical Christmas Toy Drive

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

(WKRG) — Santa Claus will make his way down from the North Pole to visit the Magical Christmas Toy Vaults in Pensacola and Mobile this week!

Today, Dec, 9, Santa will be in Pensacola at the Magical Christmas Toy Vault at the SCI Building on Garden Street from 3-5p.m.!

On Wednesday, Santa will be at the Magical Christmas Toy Vault in Mobile at the WKRG 5 studios at 555 Broadcast Drive from 3-5p.m.!

All ages can come by and say “Hi!” to Santa.  

Don’t forget… you can make someone else’s Christmas magical. Bring a new, unwrapped toy for our Magical Christmas Toy Drive for the Salvation Army. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Web Cameras in Mobile and Pensacola:

Mobile Toy Vault Pensacola Toy Vault

2019 Magical Christmas Toy Drive Sponsors

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL LIST OF DROP-OFF LOCATIONS

Sponsors Include:

Baldwin EMC

Cumulus Radio Group Mobile

Gulf Coast Exploreum

Greer’s Markets

Lamar Outdoor

Lagniappe Home Store

Mobile Mitsubishi

Pen Air Federal Credit Union

Rich’s Car Wash

Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Atmore

Zaxby’s

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories