Rich’s Car Wash teams up with WKRG in shopping spree for Magical Christmas Toy Drive

Magical Christmas Toy Drive

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5’s Drexel Gilbert went on a little shopping spree with Rich’s Car Wash this week to pick out some toys for the Pensacola vault. 

If you want to participate this year, you have until December 11th to drop off toys to the following sponsors. 

  • Baldwin EMC
  • Greer’s
  • Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Atmore
  • Rich’s Car Wash
  • Pen Air Federal Credit Union

You can also deliver toys to WKRG Studios in Mobile on 555 Broadcast Drive. Drop-off hours range from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. only on Monday-Friday out of precaution for COVID-19.

