Rich’s Car Wash teams up with WKRG in shopping spree for Magical Christmas Toy Drive

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5’s Drexel Gilbert went on a little shopping spree with Rich’s Car Wash this week to pick out some toys for the Pensacola vault.
If you want to participate this year, you have until December 11th to drop off toys to the following sponsors.
- Baldwin EMC
- Greer’s
- Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Atmore
- Rich’s Car Wash
- Pen Air Federal Credit Union
You can also deliver toys to WKRG Studios in Mobile on 555 Broadcast Drive. Drop-off hours range from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. only on Monday-Friday out of precaution for COVID-19.
LATEST STORIES:
- Time Magazine, Nickelodeon reveals first-ever ‘Kid of the Year’
- Getting beaten online trying to buy a PS5 or new Xbox? You may be losing to a bot
- Politicians eat their words after dining out, taking trips during pandemic
- Ivey stands by promise not to shut down Alabama businesses amid increase in COVID-19 cases
- 8-year-old dies, was sole survivor of Thanksgiving weekend crash that killed 5 others