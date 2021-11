DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – WKRG News 5 went shopping with Rich’s Car Wash on Monday morning as the WKRG Magical Christmas Toy Drive kicks into high gear.

Representatives from Rich’s Car Wash filled 5 shopping carts with toys that will be gifted to children this Christmas. This is the fourth consecutive year Rich’s Car Wash has supported the WKRG Magical Christmas Toy Drive.

We want to also thank representatives from the Daphne Walmart store for their continued support in coordinating these efforts.