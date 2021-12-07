Rich’s Car Wash collects toys for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Cyber Monday was a great day to pick up gifts for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive.

WKRG News 5’s Drexel Gilbert teamed up with the folks at Rich’s Car Wash for a shopping spree where they loaded up on toys for children this holiday season.

Rich’s Car Wash is one of our many wonderful partners for the 2021 Magical Christmas Toy Drive. You can help, too.

You can find a full list of our donation locations here.

Not sure what to donate? We can help! Check out our wish lists to help you decide what to donate.