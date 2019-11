Daphne, Ala. (WKRG) — Employees of Pen Air Federal Credit Union went shopping for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive at Daphne’s Walmart.

This is the first year for Pen Air to be a partner with the toy drive. Check out the shopping spree in the video.

They also loaded up the toys in their Communi-rosity Cruiser. Communi-rosity is where generosity and community meet, and is part of the company’s social and outreach efforts.