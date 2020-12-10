Pen Air Federal Credit Union shopping spree

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — We couldn’t make the toy drive happen without YOU and without our wonderful business partners. One of those partners is Pen Air Federal Credit Union. Tuesday, the fun and generous Pen Air crew went on a shopping spree to help fill the Pensacola Toy Vault. News 5’s Drexel Gilbert went along… take a look!
