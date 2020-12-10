Pen Air Federal Credit Union shopping spree

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — "It's been a very hard season," Captain Sheri Jones says through her COVID-19 mask and through welling tears, "the Salvation Army has not stopped since the virus hit, donations have come to almost a screeching halt." The emotional reaction comes not just from the stress and pressure of running a program that makes a massive difference in our community. It also is in response to a massive show of support from what some might see as an unlikely source.

Saturday, a huge caravan of bikers rolled up to the Salvation Army's toy warehouse at the mall in Mobile. They brought the rolling thunder of big v-twin engines, but also delivered hope. The Caballeros Acero riding club weeks earlier had reached out to the WKRG.com Biker Dad Blog to help get the word out about a toy run they were doing. But when WKRG News 5 learned they would be teaming up with the Salvation Army, it was obvious they needed to do more than that. So, WKRG and the Biker Dad Blog partnered with the bikers to kick the annual Magical Christmas Toy Drive into high gear.