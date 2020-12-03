Mobile County School’s ‘Stuff the Bus’ for WKRG’s Magical Christmas Toy Drive is going on this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County’s ‘Stuff the Bus’ is going on this week to help bring in toys for WKRG’s Magical Christmas Toy Drive.

Students across Mobile County are bringing in toys this week to school for donations. About 33 schools in Mobile County are collecting toys this week. Mobile Journalist Colleen Peterson went to J.E Turner Elementary school to see how their drive is going.

“These are kids but they understand that not everybody is as fortunate as they are and this is a way for them to help others,” says Mike Herndon, Officer of Communication for Mobile Public Schools.

All students have to do is bring in unwrapped toys into school this week to participate. J.E Turner Elementary School is just one of the schools participating.

“It has been tough year but I think it’s important for the kids to know there is always something they could do to help and support others,” Glenda Warren, Principal, explained.

The lesson behind giving back to the community is the most important. Buses will go around the schools next week to collect the donated presents.

LATEST STORIES: