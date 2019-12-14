Mobile Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated drops off toys for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated stopped by the News 5 studio to donate toys for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive.

Their donation will surely make a little boy or girl happy.

Remember, if you’d like to help spread some Christmas cheer dropoff ends December 15. So, bring any new unwrapped gifts to make a child’s Christmas.

