MCPSS collects thousands of toys for Magical Christmas Toy Drive

Magical Christmas Toy Drive

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — 42 schools in Mobile County have been collecting toys for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive. The Mobile County Public Schools System has been partnering with WKRG for seven years to collect toys.

School system officials are estimating students and staff have collected 5,000 toys for children in need in our community.

“Some of these kids may be in their class and so it really is a special occasion where they get to go shop and give back to another kid,” said MCPSS Spokesperson Rena Phillips.

Santa and Mrs. Claus have been riding a bus around the county personally picking up the toys.

“Santa and I are very busy in the North Pole and so all the toys that have been donated by studnents, and clubs, and teachers are just super helpful to us,” said Mrs. Claus.

The school system will have a final count on the number of toys collected when they drop the toys off at the WKRG studio on Friday.

