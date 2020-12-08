MCPSS collects thousands of toys for Magical Christmas Toy Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile County Public School System collected thousands of toys for WKRG’s Magical Christmas Toy Drive.

This is the eighth year the school district has collected toys to donate to our toy vault.

Students at 33 schools throughout the Mobile County Public School System collected toys to donate to other children in need this holiday season.

On Tuesday, Mr. and Mrs. Claus got on school buses and drove around to all the schools to collect the toys.

The Mobile County Public School System says not only is the annual Stuff the Bus event a way to give back to kids in our community, but they say it’s also a way to teach students about the importance of giving.

“We love doing this project, we love the lessons that our students learn, and we are just so thankful for how many of them participate,” says Rena Philips, the Director of Communications for the Mobile County Public School System.

Students at each school helped stuff the bus with toy donations.

“I think this helps us learn how to be compassionate to others. If we were in their position, we would want someone to do it for us so it is right for us to do it for them,” says Ariel Shaw, a senior at Mary G. Montgomery High School.

Anyone can donate to the Magical Christmas Toy Drive through December 11. Drop off a new, unwrapped toy at 555 Broadcast Drive from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

MCPSS will stuff their buses with toys throughout the week and drop off all the toys to our toy vault on Thursday.

