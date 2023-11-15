MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5’s Rose Ann Haven and Whitney Leibold and our friends at Hank’s Fine Furniture went shopping on Wednesday for this year’s Magical Christmas Toy Drive.

The Magical Christmas Toy Drive, with the help of our partners including Hank’s Fine Furniture, will put gifts under Christmas trees for children all across the Gulf Coast.

The toy drive started on Monday, Nov. 13, but there’s still time for you to help before the toy drive ends on Dec. 15.

Magical Christmas Tree Toy Drive Links: