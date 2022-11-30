MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s the most magical time of year! WKRG News 5’s Magical Christmas Toy Drive is underway.

WKRG News 5’s Nicolette Schleisman and Shamonee Baker went along with Rich’s Car Wash as they picked out dozens of toys for children in need this Christmas.

“It’s one of our favorite things to do, it’s our favorite time of year,” said Lauren Gaudet, the marketing manager at Rich’s Car Wash.

We’ve partnered with the Salvation Army in collecting the new, unwrapped toys to make sure every Gulf Coast child can have something under the tree for Christmas.

“With the inflation of groceries, in general, these days, we were talking about sometimes it comes down to you paying the power bill and putting food on the table or giving your child a toy for Christmas, so like I said, to take that stress off of a parent and be able to put a toy under the tree and put a smile on that kids face is just super heartwarming,” said Gaudet.

Rich’s is one of our many wonderful partners with the Magical Christmas Toy Drive.

The toy drive runs until Dec. 11, and donations will be accepted at any of our drop-off locations in Pensacola and Mobile.