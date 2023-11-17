MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5’s Drexel Gilbert and our friends at PenAir Credit Union went shopping on Thursday for this year’s Magical Christmas Toy Drive.

The Magical Christmas Toy Drive, with the help of our partners including PenAir Credit Union, will put gifts under Christmas trees for children all across the Gulf Coast.

The toy drive started on Monday, Nov. 13, but there’s still time for you to help before the toy drive ends on Dec. 8.

Magical Christmas Tree Toy Drive Links: