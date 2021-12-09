Magical Christmas Toy Drive: Shopping spree with Lamar Advertising

(WKRG) — It’s the best time of the year and a time of giving for WKRG News 5’s Magical Christmas Toy Drive.

WKRG News 5’s Gabby Easterwood joined Lamar advertising on a Magical Christmas Toy Drive Shopping Spree on Friday!

They loaded up several carts full of toys for children on the Gulf Coast this holiday season. Lamar feeling so generous, went shopping at Daphne and Pensacola Walmart’s!

Troy Tatum with Lamar said “We have been doing this for about five years now and our team just looks forward to it every year just knowing that the smiles on the children’s faces on Christmas morning that they’re going to have something to open.”

Wind Creek is one of our many wonderful partners for the 2021 Magical Christmas Toy Drive. You have until Friday to drop off an unwrapped toy.

You can find a full list of our donation locations here.

Not sure what to donate? We can help! Check out our wish lists to help you decide what to donate.