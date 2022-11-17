MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s the most magical time of year! WKRG News 5’s Magical Christmas Toy Drive kicked off this week.

WKRG News 5’s John Nodar and Nicolette Schleisman picked out dozens of toys and gifts for those in need at Al’s 5 & 10 in Springhill with the help of our friends at Greer’s!

We’ve partnered with the Salvation Army in collecting the new, unwrapped toys to make sure every Gulf Coast child can have something under the tree for Christmas.

“It is incredible to be able to come in here and look at every age group. Often with this toy drive, people think about the young kids, but today was fantastic because those older children so that everyone has something on Christmas,” said Lucy Greer, corporate spokesperson for Greer’s.

Greer’s is one of our many wonderful partners for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive.

“The one thing that we absolutely love about this toy drive is that it gives a chance for all of our community stores to give back,” said Greer.

The toy drive runs until December 11, and donations will be accepted at any of our drop off locations in Pensacola and Mobile.