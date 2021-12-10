Magical Christmas Toy Drive: Shopping spree with Cumulus Radio

Magical Christmas Toy Drive
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — We are wrapping up the final week of the Magical Christmas Toy Drive with a shopping spree.

WKRG News 5’s Drexel Gilbert teamed up with the folks at Cumulus Radio for a shopping spree where they loaded up on toys for children this holiday season.

Cumulus Radio is one of our many wonderful partners for the 2021 Magical Christmas Toy Drive. You can help, too.

You can find a full list of our donation locations here.

Not sure what to donate? We can help! Check out our wish lists to help you decide what to donate.

