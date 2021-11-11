Magical Christmas Toy Drive shopping lists

Magical Christmas Toy Drive

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WKRG) — The Magical Christmas Toy Drive will put gifts under Christmas trees for children all across the Gulf Coast. But what toys should you bring to our many drop-off locations?

To make your gift-giving easier, Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama and Pensacola Salvation Army are sharing a shopping wish-list.

Infants:

  • Wipes
  • Diapers
  • Car seat toys
  • Developmental toys

Toddler

  • Educational toys
  • Pretend Play toys
  • Dress up clothes
  • Cars and trucks
  • Dolls

Girls 5 to 9 years old

  • Barbies
  • LOL Surprise toys
  • Pop It toys
  • Craft kits
  • Baby dolls
  • OMG dolls
  • Art sets

Boys 5 to 9 years old

  • Remote controlled cars
  • Action figures
  • Lego sets
  • Nerf guns
  • Pop It toys
  • Sports items
  • Beyblades
  • Fortnite toys

Girls 10 to 12 years old

  • Lip gloss sets
  • Makeup brushes, sets and organizers
  • Bluetooth speakers, earbuds and headphones
  • Beauty face masks
  • Soap and lotion sets
  • Hair tools and accessories
  • Jewelry
  • Purses

Boys 10 to 12 years old

  • Wallets
  • Watches
  • Bluetooth speakers, earbuds and headphones
  • Boxed soap sets
  • Sports team gear
  • Remote controlled flying toys
  • Door basketball hoops

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories