Magical Christmas Toy Drive shopping lists

(WKRG) — The Magical Christmas Toy Drive will put gifts under Christmas trees for children all across the Gulf Coast. But what toys should you bring to our many drop-off locations?
To make your gift-giving easier, Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama and Pensacola Salvation Army are sharing a shopping wish-list.
Infants:
- Wipes
- Diapers
- Car seat toys
- Developmental toys
Toddler
- Educational toys
- Pretend Play toys
- Dress up clothes
- Cars and trucks
- Dolls
Girls 5 to 9 years old
- Barbies
- LOL Surprise toys
- Pop It toys
- Craft kits
- Baby dolls
- OMG dolls
- Art sets
Boys 5 to 9 years old
- Remote controlled cars
- Action figures
- Lego sets
- Nerf guns
- Pop It toys
- Sports items
- Beyblades
- Fortnite toys
Girls 10 to 12 years old
- Lip gloss sets
- Makeup brushes, sets and organizers
- Bluetooth speakers, earbuds and headphones
- Beauty face masks
- Soap and lotion sets
- Hair tools and accessories
- Jewelry
- Purses
Boys 10 to 12 years old
- Wallets
- Watches
- Bluetooth speakers, earbuds and headphones
- Boxed soap sets
- Sports team gear
- Remote controlled flying toys
- Door basketball hoops