PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The most magical time of year is officially underway. WKRG News 5’s Magical Christmas Toy Drive kicked off with a shopping spree courtesy off Rich’s Car Wash.

WKRG News 5’s Drexel Gilbert and Alexa Daly picked dozen’s of toys, with the help of our friends from Rich’s Car Wash, for those in need at the Creighton Road Walmart.

The Magical Toy Drive hopes to spread joy to those in need.

“Riches doesn’t just build car washes. They do build communities and the Pensacola community has been so great to us, to the point we’re actually opening a second wash here in Pensacola. And so we just want to support the communities that support us.” Said Lauren Gaudet.

The toy drive runs until December 11, and donations will be accepted at any of our drop off locations in Pensacola and Mobile.