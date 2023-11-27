DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Decisions, decisions. Shopping for Christmas is all about what you know.

At least that was the case for Eastern Shore Toyota General Manager Zac Bell.

“I have two girls, so I’m going to head to the pink section,” he said. “I’m more familiar with that kind of thing.”

For some, like executive assistant Dee Rowe, choosing gifts is easy.

“I’m a kid at heart,” she said. “I get a little bit of everything. My girls like boy things.”

For others, like executive assistant Christina Millican, it’s about the season.

“I think this is just a wonderful way to give back,” she said.

In a matter of minutes, all of the buggies were full. But then, the big boss, Shawn Esfahani, arrived, and they did it all over again.

“That’s really what Christmas is all about for family to get together and be happy,” he said.

So the crew went through the toy section again filling their buggies with more than Santa’s pack.

“We wanted to make sure this year was the best year that we’ve done this together,” Esfahani said. “This year is the best year. Next year, we’ll do it even better.”

With a Toyota Forerunner subbing for Santa’s sleigh for now, almost $5,000 worth of toys were packed up and will eventually help fill the toy vault in Mobile.

Eastern Shore Toyota pulling off the biggest shopping spree ever for the toy drive.